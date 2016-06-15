版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-Carbylan required to pay Kalvista termination fee of $3.0 mln if deal is terminated under certain circumstances

June 15 Carbylan Therapeutics Inc

* Upon termination of share purchase agreement under some circumstances, co may be required to pay kalvista a termination fee of $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

