2016年 6月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium conditionally approved for TSX listing

June 15 Nemaska Lithium Inc :

* Nemaska Lithium conditionally approved for TSX listing its shares

* Listing of shares is subject to compliance by corporation with all of requirements of tsx on or before September 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

