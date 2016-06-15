版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Mango Capital to acquire 125 additional properties

June 15 Mango Capital Inc

* Mango Capital, Inc. Agrees to acquire 125 additional properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

