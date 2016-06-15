版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Lilis Energy says private placement of 20,000 shares of preferred stock

June 15 Lilis Energy Inc

* Lilis Energy Inc says private placement of 20,000 shares of its series b 6.0% convertible preferred stock for gross proceeds of $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐