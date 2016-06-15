版本:
2016年 6月 15日

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific increases ownership stake in Milestone Medical subsidiary to 98.1%

June 15 Milestone Scientific Inc :

* Investors in co's unit , milestone medical have agreed to exchange their shares of milestone medical for shares of co

* As a result, co issued 583,747 new restricted shares to milestone medical investors, and now owns 98.1% of milestone medical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

