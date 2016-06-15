版本:
BRIEF-CRH Medical increases credit facility to fund additional growth

June 15 Crh Medical Corp

* Crh increases credit facility to fund additional growth

* Crh medical corp says facility was increased from us$33 million to us$55m million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

