BRIEF-Fitch places Microsoft's 'AA+' on Watch Negative after LinkedIn deal announcement

June 15 Fitch:
* Places Microsoft's 'AA+' on watch negative following
LinkedIn acquisition announcement
* Expects acquisition of LinkedIn will accelerate top line
growth through at least intermediate term
* Rating watch negative reflects expectation for
structurally higher leverage, given Microsoft's intention to
fund deal primarily with new debt
* Sees supplemental adjusted net leverage to approach 1.5x,
pro forma for deal, expectations Microsoft will continue
borrowing to fund returns
