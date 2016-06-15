版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 22:47 BJT

BRIEF-Craftworks Restaurants & Breweries announces shift to cage-free eggs

June 15 Craftworks Restaurants And Breweries Inc:

* Craftworks Restaurants & Breweries announces shift to cage-Free eggs

* Says Its Nearly 200 Restaurants Will Fully Transition To Serving Cage Free eggs by 2022 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

