BRIEF-UK's CMA publishes initial submission from ICE on Trayport deal

June 15 UK's CMA
* Intercontinental Exchange makes initial submission to CMA
* ICE's rationale for Trayport acquisition, future plans for
Trayport are entirely inconsistent with theory of harm
* ICE submission mentions it is possible to identify a
number of core market features
* Submission mentions identifying core market features
enough to rule out having ability, incentive to pursue a
foreclosure strategy using Trayport
* ICE's submission mentions "there is no horizontal
competition between ICE and Trayport"
Source text: bit.ly/1PtT0Ty
