BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing says disposition by Windstream of half of retained stake

June 15 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc
;
* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc announces disposition
by Windstream of half of retained stake
* Windstream Holdings Inc disposed of 14.7 million shares of
common stock, par value $0.0001
* Searchlight, as lead private investor of 10 million
shares, was offered by CS&L right to designate one member to
CS&L's board
* Designation right will terminate if Searchlight's
ownership drops below 5 pct prior to June 15, 2019 and or below
8% thereafter
