BRIEF-Alliance says Brand Loyalty Group and its units entered into amendment agreement

June 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* On June 9, 2016, Brand Loyalty Group B.V., in which co
holds 80 pct interest, certain units entered into amendment
agreement
* Agreement provides for committed revolving line of credit
of EUR62.5 million, uncommitted revolving line of credit of
EUR62.5 million
* Brandloyalty credit agreement provides for term loan
facility A-1 of EUR90 million and a term loan facility A-2 of
EUR100 million
* Credit agreement scheduled to mature on June 10, 2020 -
SEC filing
Source: (1.usa.gov/23bZpKU
)
