BRIEF-Estee Lauder approves initiatives to exit certain businesses in select markets

June 15 Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* Approved initiatives in June 2016 to exit certain businesses in select markets and channels of distribution

* Initiatives to result in expected sales returns and inventory write-offs - SEC filing

* Since May 24, 2016 and through June 14, 2016, company approved certain initiatives under leading beauty forward

* Initiatives are related to optimization of select corporate functions

* Actions are expected to result in restructuring charges related to employee-related costs, contract terminations and other exit costs

* Expects to record restructuring and other charges of approximately $100.2 million (before tax) in connection with initiatives