BRIEF-Estee Lauder approves initiatives to exit certain businesses in select markets

June 15 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* Approved initiatives in June 2016 to exit certain
businesses in select markets and channels of distribution
* Initiatives to result in expected sales returns and
inventory write-offs - SEC filing
* Since May 24, 2016 and through June 14, 2016, company
approved certain initiatives under leading beauty forward
* Initiatives are related to optimization of select
corporate functions
* Actions are expected to result in restructuring charges
related to employee-related costs, contract terminations and
other exit costs
* Expects to record restructuring and other charges of
approximately $100.2 million (before tax) in connection with
initiatives
Source: (1.usa.gov/1XXKWmz
)
