BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises enters agreement for $210 mln strategic investment

June 15 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

* Says entered into an agreement for a $210 million strategic investment from Ping An ZQ China Growth Opportunity Limited

* Plan to use proceeds for repurchasing common stock throughout remainder of year and investing in our China operations

* Expect this investment will be accretive for Nu Skin shareholders

* Nu Skin Enterprises says currently anticipate delivering Q2 revenue at high end of, or slightly above, previous guidance of $560 to $580 million

* Ping An ZQ China Growth Ltd purchasing $210 million in principal amount of 4.75 percent, four-year convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

