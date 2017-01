June 15 Angie's List Inc

* Angie's List Inc says has amended certain terms of its financing agreement

* First amendment amends financing agreement to, among other things, extend commencement of repayment obligations to September 30, 2017

* Angie's List Inc says amendment revised liquidity financial covenant related to minimum required qualified cash from $10 million to $30 million