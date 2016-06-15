BRIEF-Sonus Networks, BofA entered into second amendment to credit agreement on June 13 - SEC filing

June 15 Sonus Networks Inc
* On June 13, 2016, co and Bank Of America entered into
second amendment to credit agreement, dated June 26, 2015 - SEC
filing
* Amendment of credit agreement increases commitments from
$15 million to $20 million
* Certain terms of credit agreement have been amended by
second amendment, including an extension of the maturity date to
June 30, 2017
* Certain terms of credit agreement have been amended,
including reduction of aggregate amount of cash and cash
equivalents from $85 million to $50 million
Source: (1.usa.gov/1S5XUG3
)
