June 15 DragonWave Inc

* DragonWave Inc says Erik Boch, CTO and VP engineering is leaving his position to take on a new role outside of DragonWave

* DragonWave Inc says Ingrid Mag will become vice president of product development and will assume expanded responsibility for all product development activity

* DragonWave Inc says Erik Boch has accepted position of CTO and founder with Ranzure Networks