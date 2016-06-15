BRIEF-Corium International says initiated reduction in workforce

June 15 Corium International Inc :

* On June 14, 2016, co approved and initiated a reduction in its workforce of employees and contractors - SEC filing

* Reduction affects about 17% of co's total workforce, and includes locations in San Francisco bay area, western Michigan

* Expects reduction in workforce to be substantially completed by the end of June 2016, fully completed by the end of DEC 2016

* Estimates reductions will result in charges of about $0.3 million and require cash expenditures totaling about $0.5 million