* Former Viacom CEO Tom Freston to CNBC: Would not take CEO job again if asked; nobody has floated idea

* Former Viacom CEO Tom Freston to CNBC: To fix Viacom, co needs "a fix of administration", including removal of CEO Dauman, surrounding management

* Former Viacom Ceo Tom Freston to CNBC: "Possible" that Viacom could be acquisition target, but Sumner Redstone never one to "want to sell anything"