瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 12:49 BJT

BRIEF-Oerlikon joins America Makes

June 16 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Oerlikon announced today that it has joined America Makes, US National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

