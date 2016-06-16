版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Private Equity Holding FY 2015/16 comprehensive income of 16.4 mln euros

June 16 Private Equity Holding AG :

* Reports a comprehensive income of 16.4 million euros ($18.49 million)for financial year 2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

