瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 13:35 BJT

BRIEF-AMS acquires UK-based CCMOSS

June 16 AMS AG :

* Acquires CCMOSS to become world leader in gas and infrared sensing

* Parties to transaction have agreed to keep consideration confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

