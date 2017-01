June 15 Bridgeline Digital Inc

* Says On June 9, 2016 Co Entered Into A Loan And Security Agreement With Heritage Bank Of Commerce - SEC filing

* Heritage loan agreement provides for up to $3 million of revolving credit advances which may be used for working capital purposes

* Heritage loan agreement has a twenty-four month term which expires on June 9, 2018 Source text (1.usa.gov/23c6kDL)