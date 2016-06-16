版本:
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment says judge approved debtors request in bankruptcy proceedings

June 16 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Judge approved request by debtors in chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of caesars entertainment operating company

* Judge approved debtors to stay parent guarantee actions being pursued against co through august 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

