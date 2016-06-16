BRIEF-Automatic Data Processing enters into $3.25 bln credit agreement with group of lenders

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Automatic Data Processing Inc
* On june 15, co entered into $3.25 billion 364-day credit agreement,$3.75 billion five-year credit agreement with group of lenders
* Five-Year facility contains an accordion feature under which aggregate commitment can be increased by $500 million to $4.25 billion
* 364-Day facility replaced company's prior $2.75 billion 364-day facility, entered into on june 17, 2015
* Five-Year facility replaced company's prior $3.25 billion five-year facility, entered into on june 18, 2014
* Existing $2.25 billion five-year credit agreement entered into on june 17, 2015 will continue in full force and effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.