版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 19:04 BJT

BRIEF-Bioscrip and Home Solutions enter into amended agreement

June 16 (Reuters) -

* Bioscrip and home solutions enter into amended agreement

* Bioscrip Inc says amendment, among other changes, reduces closing consideration from $85 million to $75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐