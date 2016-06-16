版本:
BRIEF-Corbus Pharmaceuticals says last patient enrolled in Resunab phase 2 study

June 16 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

* Last patient enrolled in phase 2 study of resunab for systemic sclerosis

* Expects to report top-line results from this study in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

