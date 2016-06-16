版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Local 1-S Macy's Workers union and Macys reach tentative agreement on new 4 year contract - Facebook Post

June 16 Macys Inc

* Local 1-S Macy's workers union says Local 1-S and Macys have reached a tentative agreement on a new 4 year contract - Facebook Post Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐