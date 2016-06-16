版本:
BRIEF-European Commission may deliver its verdict on Apple's tax arrangements in Ireland as soon as next month - Bloomberg

June 16 (Reuters) -

* European Commission may deliver its verdict on Apple's tax arrangements in Ireland as soon as next month - Bloomberg, citing Irish Finance Minister

