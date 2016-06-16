版本:
BRIEF-Baxter International reports data results from infusion system

June 16 Baxter International Inc

* Data shows sigma spectrum infusion system users achieved 97 percent drug library compliance rate within the first month of implementation1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

