BRIEF-Contravir expands patient enrollment criteria for ongoing phase 3 study of shingles drug

June 16 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Contravir pharmaceuticals expands patient enrollment criteria for ongoing phase 3 clinical study of fv-100 for treating shingles

* Amended clinical trial protocol for its ongoing phase 3 study of its novel antiviral candidate fv-100

* Protocol was amended to more accurately represent changing shingles population as seen in clinical practice

* Under amended protocol, minimum age of male,female patients who can be enrolled in study was lowered from 50 to 30 years

* Investigators may now enroll patients who present with shingles within five days of lesion appearance, previously restricted to within 3 days

* Patients who self-administer medications for pain at onset of shingles will no longer be excluded from study