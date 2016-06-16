BRIEF-Contravir expands patient enrollment criteria for ongoing phase 3 study of shingles drug

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Contravir pharmaceuticals expands patient enrollment criteria for ongoing phase 3 clinical study of fv-100 for treating shingles
* Amended clinical trial protocol for its ongoing phase 3 study of its novel antiviral candidate fv-100
* Protocol was amended to more accurately represent changing shingles population as seen in clinical practice
* Under amended protocol, minimum age of male,female patients who can be enrolled in study was lowered from 50 to 30 years
* Investigators may now enroll patients who present with shingles within five days of lesion appearance, previously restricted to within 3 days
* Patients who self-administer medications for pain at onset of shingles will no longer be excluded from study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.