公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-Gramercy Property announces disposition of two office assets totaling $76.2 mln

June 16 Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy property trust announces disposition of two office assets totaling $76.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

