BRIEF-Merck's Keytruda shows superior progression-free, overall survival in lung cancer patients

June 16 Merck & Co Inc

* Merck's keytruda (pembrolizumab) demonstrates superior progression-free and overall survival compared to chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer

* Keynote-024 trial met its primary endpoint

* Safety profile of keytruda in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies in patients with advanced nsclc

* Based on these results, an independent data monitoring committee (dmc) has recommended that trial be stopped

* Independent data monitoring committee recommended patients receiving chemotherapy in keynote-024 be offered opportunity to receive keytruda.

* Keytruda was superior compared to chemotherapy for primary endpoint of progression-free survival, and secondary endpoint of overall survival