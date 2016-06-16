BRIEF-Merck's Keytruda shows superior progression-free, overall survival in lung cancer patients

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Merck's keytruda (pembrolizumab) demonstrates superior progression-free and overall survival compared to chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer
* Keynote-024 trial met its primary endpoint
* Safety profile of keytruda in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies in patients with advanced nsclc
* Based on these results, an independent data monitoring committee (dmc) has recommended that trial be stopped
* Independent data monitoring committee recommended patients receiving chemotherapy in keynote-024 be offered opportunity to receive keytruda.
* Keytruda was superior compared to chemotherapy for primary endpoint of progression-free survival, and secondary endpoint of overall survival Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.