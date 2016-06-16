版本:
BRIEF-Paragon shipping says discharged from all obligations under loan agreement

June 16 Paragon Shipping Inc

* Paragon shipping announces waiver of debt

* Discharged from all obligations under loan agreement, including a waiver of outstanding debt amount of $8.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

