公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Alon Blue Square notified of deferral of record date, payment date for series C debentures

June 16 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd

* Alon blue square notified of deferral of record date and payment date for series c debentures

* Record date for payment of outstanding principal and interest on series c debentures was postponed to june 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

