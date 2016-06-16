BRIEF-Noble Energy enhances wells ranch position through DJ Basin acreage trade

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18

June 16 Noble Energy Inc :
* Noble energy further enhances wells ranch position through DJ basin acreage trade
* Signed definitive agreements with PDC Energy to exchange certain acreage in greater Wattenberg area of Northern Colorado
* Will receive approximately 11,700 net acres in company's wells ranch development area in exchange for approximately 13,500 net acres
* Existing production on acreage will remain with each party
* Following closing of acreage exchange, Co's total wells ranch development area net acreage will increase to approximately 78,100 acres
* Received $486 million on June 14, 2016, through an initial closing of sale of approximately 33,100 net acres to synergy resources
* Remaining funds from synergy, estimated to be $19 million, will be received in a final closing expected to occur in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.