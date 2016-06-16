版本:
BRIEF-Cascades Inc will build new tissue converting plant in Scappoose, Oregon

June 16 Cascades Inc :

* Will build a new tissue converting plant in Scappoose, Oregon

* US$64 million investment includes new converting lines that are scheduled for commissioning at end of Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

