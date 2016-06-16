版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Alere HIV assay awarded WHO prequalification, making it available for public sector procurement

June 16 Alere Inc

* Alere q hiv-1/2 detect assay awarded world health organization (who) prequalification , making it available for public sector procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐