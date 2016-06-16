版本:
BRIEF-Chico's says cost review is ongoing, expects to identify additional savings opportunities

June 16 Chico's Fas Inc

* Chico's fas successfully executing on new strategic plan

* Cost review is ongoing, and expect to identify additional opportunities for savings and efficiencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

