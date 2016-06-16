BRIEF-Amsurg says on termination of merger, co may be required to pay $180 mln to Envision

June 16 Amsurg

* On termination of merger agreement, under some circumstances, co may be required to pay a termination fee of $180 million to envision - sec filing

* On termination of merger agreement, under some circumstances, envision may be required to pay a termination fee of $180 million to amsurg

* On termination of merger agreement, under some circumstances, a party may be required to reimburse other party for expenses of up to $15 million