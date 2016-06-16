版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Scientific Games' partnership with Georgia Lottery Corp extended for 7 years

June 16 Scientific Games

* Scientific Games' partnership with Georgia Lottery Corporation extended for seven years

* To continue to provide instant games and cooperative services program SM with 7-year extension of current instant games contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐