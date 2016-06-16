版本:
BRIEF-Valeant says launches new Preservision AREDS 2 formula + multivitamin

June 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces launch of new Preservision AREDS 2 formula + multivitamin

* Says new Preservision  AREDS 2 formula + multivitamin is now available in major retailers, including Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger and Amazon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

