版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 20:06 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock, Uber investor ,to back Uber's chinese rival Didi Chuxing- Techcrunch

June 16 (Reuters) -

* Blackrock, Uber investor ,to back Uber's chinese rival Didi Chuxing- Techcrunch

Source (tcrn.ch/1Ul7N7e) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐