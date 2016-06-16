版本:
BRIEF-Nordic American Tanker Ltd says enters 30 month contract with Exxonmobil subsidiary

June 16 Nordic American Tanker Ltd :

* Entered into a 30 months charter contract with a subsidiary of Exxonmobil for one of Nat Suezmaxes

* Firm period is 18 months with an option of further 12 months

* Gross revenue from contract of 30 months is about $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

