BRIEF-Nordic American Tanker Ltd says enters 30 month contract with Exxonmobil subsidiary

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Nordic American Tanker Ltd :
* Entered into a 30 months charter contract with a subsidiary of Exxonmobil for one of Nat Suezmaxes
* Firm period is 18 months with an option of further 12 months
* Gross revenue from contract of 30 months is about $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.