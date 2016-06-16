BRIEF-Iron Mountain says CMA completes phase 2 review

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Iron Mountain Inc :
* CMA completes phase 2 review and approves recall acquisition
* United Kingdom's competition and markets authority completed its phase 2 review of Iron Mountain's acquisition of Recall Holdings Limited
* CMA has cleared acquisition of all of Recall's facilities and operations in UK except for C21 Data Services Ltd
* C21 Data Services Ltd which operates in Aberdeen and Dundee areas of Scotland must be divested
* C21 business will be operated pursuant to Iron Mountain's "hold separate" commitments until divestiture is complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.