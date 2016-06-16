BRIEF-Sabina Gold And Silver receives report from NIRB

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Sabina Gold And Silver Corp :
* Sabina Gold & Silver statement on the Nunavut Impact Review Board's report regarding the Back River gold project, Nunavut, Canada
* NIRB recommended to minister Back River gold project not proceed to licensing and permitting regulatory phase at this time
* Nunavut Impact Review Board indicated that the proposal could be reconsidered
* Sees studying report and reviewing NIRB's recommendations as we seek to continue to move project forward
* Reviewing its options, including a request to minister to refer report back to NIRB for further consideration
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.