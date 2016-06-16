版本:
BRIEF-Midland Exploration announces jv agreement near Eleonore Mine

June 16 Midland Exploration Inc

* Midland announces joint-venture agreement near Eleonore Mine and Cheechoo Gold Discovery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

