2016年 6月 16日

BRIEF-WWE Inc and PPTV announce multi-year partnership in China

June 16 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* WWE and PPTV announce exclusive multi-year partnership in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

