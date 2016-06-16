版本:
BRIEF-Julius Baer chairman says capital increase possible for suitable acquisition-Bilanz

June 16 Julius Baer Gruppe AG

* Chairman says does not rule out a capital increase to help fund a suitable acquisition opportunity -Bilanz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

