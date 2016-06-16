版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 23:40 BJT

BRIEF-Highlight Event and Entertainment increases stake in Constantin Medien by 6.92 pct

June 16 Highlight Event And Entertainment Ag

* Increases stake in Constantin Medien by 6.92 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

