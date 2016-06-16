版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 23:43 BJT

BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel International focuses management structure in Europe

June 16 Kuehne Und Nagel International AG :

* Will establish two organisational units Central / Eastern Europe and Western Europe as of Oct. 1 Source text - bit.ly/24U0XZd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

