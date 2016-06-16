BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel International focuses management structure in Europe

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
June 16 Kuehne Und Nagel International AG :
* Will establish two organisational units Central / Eastern Europe and Western Europe as of Oct. 1 Source text - bit.ly/24U0XZd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: